Savior on the line
Should European Championship hero Dani Olmo have been sent off?
Shortly before the end, Dani Olmo saved Spain's 2:1 lead with a header on the line. But shouldn't he have been shown the red card and sent off much earlier? One day after the European Championship final between Spain and England, this scene is still causing a stir.
In the 30th minute, there was a duel between Olmo and Declan Rice. Olmo tried to control the bouncing ball but hit the Arsenal professional's upper body with his foot. Rice went down, screaming in pain and showing French referee Francois Letexier cleat marks on his stomach. Olmo was shown a yellow card - too little, according to many fans on the net.
"Shouldn't that be a red card!!!? That was clearly on Rice's thigh!!!" wrote one fan on X. Another commented, "That's pretty career threatening, a stamp on Rice."
Savior on the line
However, Olmo was allowed to play on and became Spain's European Championship hero in the closing stages. Declan Rice's header was saved by Unai Simon, and Olmo cleared Marc Guehi's subsequent attempt on the line (90').
Spain won 2:1 and, with their fourth European Championship title after 1964, 2008 and 2012, are now the sole record European champions.
"Winning here in Berlin is the pinnacle"
"It's a great team, we're so proud of it. We've had a great journey. We started in Berlin and we wanted to finish in Berlin and that's how it is. I was absolutely full of confidence - throughout the tournament. It's great to have played the tournament here in Germany. To win here in Berlin is the pinnacle," said Olmo after the match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.