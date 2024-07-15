Vorteilswelt
Savior on the line

Should European Championship hero Dani Olmo have been sent off?

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 11:01

Shortly before the end, Dani Olmo saved Spain's 2:1 lead with a header on the line. But shouldn't he have been shown the red card and sent off much earlier? One day after the European Championship final between Spain and England, this scene is still causing a stir.

comment0 Kommentare

In the 30th minute, there was a duel between Olmo and Declan Rice. Olmo tried to control the bouncing ball but hit the Arsenal professional's upper body with his foot. Rice went down, screaming in pain and showing French referee Francois Letexier cleat marks on his stomach. Olmo was shown a yellow card - too little, according to many fans on the net.

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
"Shouldn't that be a red card!!!? That was clearly on Rice's thigh!!!" wrote one fan on X. Another commented, "That's pretty career threatening, a stamp on Rice."

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Savior on the line
However, Olmo was allowed to play on and became Spain's European Championship hero in the closing stages. Declan Rice's header was saved by Unai Simon, and Olmo cleared Marc Guehi's subsequent attempt on the line (90').

(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Spain won 2:1 and, with their fourth European Championship title after 1964, 2008 and 2012, are now the sole record European champions.

"Winning here in Berlin is the pinnacle"
"It's a great team, we're so proud of it. We've had a great journey. We started in Berlin and we wanted to finish in Berlin and that's how it is. I was absolutely full of confidence - throughout the tournament. It's great to have played the tournament here in Germany. To win here in Berlin is the pinnacle," said Olmo after the match.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
