Bavaria wants movement from Tyrol on night driving ban

The truck "slot system" with bookable truck journeys was politically agreed by Bavaria, South Tyrol and Tyrol in Kufstein in spring 2023. Most recently, it was also reported that the preparatory work regarding the functionality was almost complete. However, implementation requires a state treaty between Italy, Germany and Austria, which is not in sight due to the negative or very critical attitude of the first two. The situation is further complicated by Italy's pending appeal to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) regarding the Tyrolean anti-transit measures.