After storm damage
Senior citizens stay in their “new” home for the time being
Because the violent storm destroyed the roof on Saturday night, 61 residents of a retirement home in Zell an der Pram (Upper Austria) had to be relocated. They were placed in another home that had only recently opened. It remains to be seen when they will be allowed to return.
A major change for 61 senior citizens and for the staff of the Zell an der Pram district retirement and nursing home: during a violent storm on Friday night - the gusts of wind swept over the community at speeds of 80 to 100 km/h - parts of the roof were severely damaged and torn away, we reported.
Rain and wind
The consequences are dramatic: because it also started to rain heavily at the same time, the building was flooded over three floors right down to the basement. "I was on site during the firefighting operation. The residents reacted in a very relaxed manner and the carers took good care of them," says Mayor Martin Tiefenthaler. The majority of the residents were probably unaware of the operation - they were asleep.
I was on site myself during the relocation. Everything went very smoothly and calmly.
Florian Kolmhofer, Bezirkshauptmann Schärding
Residents were relocated
During the night, the Floriani managed to provisionally seal the roof with tarpaulins. Most of the water that had penetrated the building was removed with the help of vacuum cleaners and emergency lighting was also set up. Despite this, the moisture still managed to get into the building. It was therefore decided on Saturday morning to provide temporary accommodation for the 61 residents in another home. The Tummelplatz center, 25 kilometers away, was only opened two years ago and is therefore not fully utilized.
Damage is now being repaired once
"An entire floor is still free and is now being used as a new home. All the staff have also been relocated. This is important so that the senior citizens see familiar faces," says the head of the village. Those affected are said to have survived the move well. "The respective ward managers have explained the situation to them. Everything was very well structured and calm," says Florian Kolmhofer, district governor in Schärding and chairman of the social welfare association. It is not yet possible to say how long the temporary accommodation will last. The damage will be assessed by experts today, Monday. "First the roof will be repaired, then the drying and renovation work will be carried out. We want the quickest possible renovation, with a tight construction schedule," assures Kolmhofer.
