Senior citizens stay in their “new” home for the time being

Damage is now being repaired once

"An entire floor is still free and is now being used as a new home. All the staff have also been relocated. This is important so that the senior citizens see familiar faces," says the head of the village. Those affected are said to have survived the move well. "The respective ward managers have explained the situation to them. Everything was very well structured and calm," says Florian Kolmhofer, district governor in Schärding and chairman of the social welfare association. It is not yet possible to say how long the temporary accommodation will last. The damage will be assessed by experts today, Monday. "First the roof will be repaired, then the drying and renovation work will be carried out. We want the quickest possible renovation, with a tight construction schedule," assures Kolmhofer.