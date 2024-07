Motorcyclist collides with turning car

The 54-year-old Upper Austrian was driving on the Pass Gschütt Straße (B166) from Annaberg towards Lungötz on Sunday afternoon. The man eventually wanted to turn left into a driveway. A 68-year-old motorcyclist from Upper Bavaria, who was driving behind the car in the same direction, wanted to overtake at the same time. The biker collided with the car and was thrown from his motorcycle.