“Almost full employment” in Salzburg and Tyrol

Tyrol's President of the Federation of Austrian Industries, Max Kloger, cited a decline in unemployment in industry and construction - compared to January of this year - as a positive development. In view of the difficult framework conditions for companies, however, it cannot be ruled out that the number of unemployed will rise again in the coming months, Kloger echoed Thaler and spoke of still high raw material and energy prices, high labor costs due to "historically high collective bargaining agreements" and weak demand for industrial goods at home and abroad.

Massive reduction in non-wage labor costs required

In order for industrial companies to remain competitive, the Tyrolean IV President called for a "massive reduction in non-wage labor costs so that employees have more net from gross and our companies have more room for maneuver in pricing."