“For me, pop hits are the purest pop music”

The devil's work: there's no way around AI

Creating new music is easier today than ever before. The biggest concern of music creators is that AI-generated music will replace human-made songs in many areas and flood the market with masses. Hits at the touch of a button. Is this putting an entire profession at risk? "There will be no way around AI. I will work with it to support it, even if I look the devil in the eye." Why? "Because an entire profession could be wiped out. I compare it to photo development. Since digitalization, all business has disappeared. So there will also be many personal fates in my industry." For himself, the father of two doesn't see a black sky, because: "I'm ahead of AI because I write and compose with my heart, and AI will never be able to do that. But who knows what will happen in ten years' time.