Boys in court

Defenseless woman sexually abused in car

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 08:08

A fun-filled evening for two friends came to a traumatic end. One of the women was allegedly raped by two men. At least that is what the victim, who admits to being under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, claims. The accused are a Turk and an Austrian with a migration background.

The case: On February 28, the two accused 19-year-olds were driving around Bregenz in the second defendant's fast Audi when they noticed two young women in the city center. As one of them was barely able to stand on her feet because she was so drunk, the men offered the women a lift to Dornbirn.

While one of them gets out at Schoren station, the drunk woman continues her journey. However, not directly home, as had actually been agreed: "The two accused took advantage of the defenselessness of the victim, who was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, and abused her in a parking lot near the cattle market," said public prosecutor Philipp Höfle at the trial on Friday.

Consensual sex
While the first defendant claimed during questioning that he had not touched the woman at all, the second defendant admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 19-year-old. However, he denies having recognized the defenceless state of the victim and speaks of consensual sex. The first defendant also confirms this: "She came on to him while he was driving. Later she sat down in the back seat and said that she wanted to now."

DNA on the outside of the panties
The victim claims exactly the opposite in the contradictory interrogation. The fact that DNA traces were also found on the outside of the 19-year-old's panties by the first defendant is explained by his severe psoriasis. However, a voice message between the two men on the same night is not very exculpatory. In it, the first defendant asks: "Why did she cry with you? It wasn't like that with me."

In the end, the presiding judge of the panel of lay judges found both defendants guilty as charged and sentenced the first defendant to 24 months in prison due to his four previous convictions. The second defendant was sentenced to 20 months in prison. The verdict is final.

Chantal Dorn
