Le Pen's announcement

French ministers threatened with no-confidence motions

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 10:04

Marine Le Pen's party has announced that it will table a motion of censure against any government "in which any of the LFI or the Greens have ministerial responsibility." LFI stands for La France Insoumise and is a left-wing populist party.

Renaud Labaye, Secretary General of the Rassemblement National (RN), had previously held out the prospect of abandoning motions of censure against a possible left-wing government under certain circumstances. "As a matter of principle, we never table a motion of no confidence for the sake of a motion of no confidence. Everything will depend on the government, the general political discourse or the texts presented."

Left-wing alliance in the lead
French President Emmanuel Macron called an early parliamentary election following the success of the right-wing populists in the European elections on 9 June. Three political blocs failed to achieve an absolute majority and their programs are hardly compatible with each other. The left-wing alliance New Popular Front won with around 190 MPs, followed by the government camp with around 160 MPs and the right-wing populists with around 140 seats.

Many people cannot be clearly identified. Macron wants to keep the current government in office for the time being. It is likely that he will accept the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on July 17.

