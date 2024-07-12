French ministers threatened with no-confidence motions

Left-wing alliance in the lead

French President Emmanuel Macron called an early parliamentary election following the success of the right-wing populists in the European elections on 9 June. Three political blocs failed to achieve an absolute majority and their programs are hardly compatible with each other. The left-wing alliance New Popular Front won with around 190 MPs, followed by the government camp with around 160 MPs and the right-wing populists with around 140 seats.