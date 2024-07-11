Benko’s pilot suddenly sits on the foundation board

A pilot as the foundation's board member. Such a creative trick is a rarity even in the Austrian business world. The entry into the cockpit of the Benko Foundation, which had run into massive turbulence, had become necessary because Benko's trusted lawyer Bernhard Vetter von der Lilie had already declared his resignation from the foundation's board of directors at the end of March. Benko's long-standing head of finance Manuel Pirolt was also supposed to step down at the end of June - but his name can still be found in the Wirtschafts-Compass. The board of the Laura Private Foundation, which is named after Benko's eldest daughter, is headed by the South Tyrolean tax consultant and auditor Heinz Peter Hager, who is considered to be the last representative of the real estate speculator.