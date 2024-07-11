Vision for a train from Linz to Prague in 150 minutes

Following on from the successful citizens' initiative "Pro S...10", the non-partisan initiative "Pro Summerauerbahn" was founded yesterday, Thursday, in the Mühlviertel. Instead of an expressway, this time it is about the expansion of the 61-kilometer train line from Linz to Summerau. As reported, the project was not included in the "Target Network 2040" of ÖBB and the Ministry of Infrastructure. The shortening of the journey time from Linz to Prague from the current three hours and 40 minutes to two and a half hours is now a distant prospect.