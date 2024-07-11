Initiative founded
Vision for a train from Linz to Prague in 150 minutes
The non-partisan initiative "Pro Summerauerbahn" has now been launched to push ahead with the expansion of the train line from Linz to the Czech border and on to Prague. Members of four political parties are also pulling in the same direction. Nevertheless, there has been some excitement surrounding the initiator of the alliance.
Following on from the successful citizens' initiative "Pro S...10", the non-partisan initiative "Pro Summerauerbahn" was founded yesterday, Thursday, in the Mühlviertel. Instead of an expressway, this time it is about the expansion of the 61-kilometer train line from Linz to Summerau. As reported, the project was not included in the "Target Network 2040" of ÖBB and the Ministry of Infrastructure. The shortening of the journey time from Linz to Prague from the current three hours and 40 minutes to two and a half hours is now a distant prospect.
"This journey time is my vision," says ÖVP National Councillor Johanna Jachs, who launched the initiative with WKO Chairman Christian Naderer. She also points out the enormous importance for the many commuters: "Every day, 13,788 people from the Freistadt district travel to work in the central region, only 9.8 percent use public transport. That's why the expansion is needed."
Trains should travel at 160 km/h
Specifically, the Summerauerbahn is to become a high-performance line with a top speed of 160 km/h. It is to connect seamlessly to the Czech high-speed line to Budweis, which is currently being expanded. The planned transfer of freight traffic to the tracks would also be supported and would mark the start of a corridor between south-eastern Europe and the central European region.
The Freistadt district is in danger of being sidetracked. We do not want any lost years.
Christian Naderer, Initiator „Pro Summerauerbahn“
In the course of founding the cross-party alliance with politicians from the SPÖ, Greens and FPÖ, Jachs had to put up with a lot of criticism. In the federal government, the People's Party, which forms a coalition with the Greens, rejected proposals to expand the Summerauerbahn.
FPÖ district leader and member of parliament Peter Handlos also referred to this at the founding ceremony of the initiative. "Of course we support the expansion. We can shout as loud as we like in Upper Austria - the decisions will be made in Vienna."
