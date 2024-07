Fire departments battle carport fire

A neighbor raised the alarm at around 2 a.m. on Thursday after noticing that the vehicles in a carport had gone up in flames. Emergency services battled the fire, which had already spread to the house. "As the façade was already under attack and the windows were also starting to burst, they had to be cooled in a targeted manner and an ongoing inspection carried out using a thermal imaging camera," explained the Gödersdorf fire department, who were ultimately able to prevent the worst from happening.