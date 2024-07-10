Ukraine membership “irreversible path”

USA among the more cautious allies

The text is a compromise that reflects the different positions in the alliance on the NATO accession process. The NATO perspective for Ukraine has long been a contentious issue within the alliance. Countries such as the USA refuse to issue a formal invitation to join in the current situation. On the other side are numerous other allies who argue that Russia should be clearly shown that it will not be able to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In this logic, the hope is that inviting Ukraine into NATO could even lead to a quicker end to the war.