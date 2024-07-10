Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NATO summit

Ukraine membership “irreversible path”

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 17:47

In addition to promises of stronger air defense and faster delivery of F-16 fighter jets, the final document of the current NATO summit contains another blow that the Kremlin will have to digest. This is because the document speaks of an "irreversible path" with regard to Ukraine's membership of the military alliance.

comment0 Kommentare

According to diplomats on Wednesday, the allies now see Ukraine on an "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership". Finnish President Alexander Stubb welcomed the agreement on the new text, which the Eastern Europeans in particular had campaigned for in the alliance.

Training of Ukrainian soldiers in Norway (Bild: APA/AFP/Jonathan NACKSTRAND)
Training of Ukrainian soldiers in Norway
(Bild: APA/AFP/Jonathan NACKSTRAND)

However, the member states did not yet want to issue an official invitation to join. The main reason for this is the fear of the USA and Germany of a confrontation with Russia. According to the agreed text, the allies confirm that they want to extend an invitation to Kiev to join "when the allies are in agreement and conditions are met". The NATO countries had already agreed on this formula at their summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius a year ago. 

The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj has not yet received an official invitation to join NATO. (Bild: APA/AP)
The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj has not yet received an official invitation to join NATO.
(Bild: APA/AP)

USA among the more cautious allies
The text is a compromise that reflects the different positions in the alliance on the NATO accession process. The NATO perspective for Ukraine has long been a contentious issue within the alliance. Countries such as the USA refuse to issue a formal invitation to join in the current situation. On the other side are numerous other allies who argue that Russia should be clearly shown that it will not be able to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In this logic, the hope is that inviting Ukraine into NATO could even lead to a quicker end to the war. 

The summit declaration should be published after the working session of the heads of state and government on Wednesday evening. A meeting of the so-called NATO-Ukraine Council with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is also planned for this Thursday at the end of the summit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf