Mushroom season: worrying about the “heroes” of our forests

"Excessive picking of chanterelles, king or porcini mushrooms disturbs the fragile balance in the green forest. Because they are ecologically vital for the forest," appeals Markus Graf Hoyos zu Horn und Rosenburg, the blue and yellow chairman of the Land- & Forstbetriebe, as part of the joint Naturverstand campaign with the "Krone". In fact, the various native sprouts - whether poisonous or edible - are considered the secret "heroes of the forests".