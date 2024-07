How Banksy makes our artists sparkle with ideas

Banksy is both a phantom and a phenomenon. The artist's identity remains a secret to this day, but his graffiti, prints, paintings and installations are cult and fetch millions at auction. On Thursday, some of his famous "rat" works will once again go under the hammer in Los Angeles - while the Urban Art Festival in Amstetten (July 20/21) will soon be taking place in Austria. There, others are literally bursting with ideas. Also thanks to Banksy ...