In the national park: speeders run over marmots!

Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and many other sports cars are currently speeding up the Grossglockner High Alpine Road in fine weather, which meanders impressively between Carinthia and Salzburg through the protected landscape of the Hohe Tauern National Park. But the speeding through the high mountains escalates and claims victims time and again: "Cute marmots are run over!" complains Martina Gebert and "the drivers don't even stop, they just keep driving."