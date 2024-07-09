Only the NEOS and the Greens have budgets for their election campaigns

The ÖVP, SPÖ and FPÖ have so far refused to provide any information on their campaign budgets. When asked, the ÖVP merely emphasized that it would adhere to the statutory upper limit for election campaign costs. As in the run-up to the EU elections, only the Greens and NEOS are more forthcoming. The NEOS have budgeted 3.1 million euros for the National Council election campaign. The figure for the 2019 election was 2.4 million euros. The clear majority of the budget, almost two million euros, is to be spent on marketing and events.