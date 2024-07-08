Nehammer wants to satisfy “longing for the center”

Andreas Babler from the SPÖ described himself as a Marxist, while Herbert Kickl from the FPÖ considers the far-right Identitarians to be a "project worth supporting". There is obviously a lot of space between these two poles in the so-called political center. So it's no wonder that ÖVP federal party leader Nehammer wants to position his party there in order to be there for "normal-thinking" people (© Johanna Mikl-Leitner, ÖVP). However, if he does this with topics that appear to have been copied from the FPÖ, this only means that the ÖVP is moving to the right - leaving the real space in the center free for others.