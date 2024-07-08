Spain’s captain threatens his own fans with resignation!

"What kind of nonsense is that!"

Now Morata is firing back. "The other day people said I was crying on the touchline because I'd been yellow-carded. What kind of nonsense is that! I was crying because my country had reached the semi-finals with me as captain. I could never criticize someone who cries because of that. But I get criticized when I cut off my hand to win the European Championship," said the 31-year-old Spaniard, who is even thinking about retiring from the national team: "I'm trying to enjoy this tournament, as it could be my last games with the national team. What will happen in the future remains to be seen. It's a possibility that I don't want to talk too much about, but it's likely."