Symposium
Secret of the word: from talk to meaning
A symposium with time to let your mind wander and enjoy a glass of wine will be held for the first time in the former monastery. It is about the mystery of the word.
In the peace and seclusion of the former monastery near the Bichlkirche church in Stockenboi in mid-July, anyone interested can listen in and join in the philosophizing: The idea for the symposium was born last year during a conference at the Robert Musil Institute on the subject of 'Musil and the Bible'. "It's not supposed to be a conference, but a cheerful, interested gathering of friends and curious people who discuss things with each other," says Peter Deibler, who is a provisor in Karnburg and St. Michael am Zollfeld, pastoral vicar in Maria Saal and author, as well as an enthusiastic rock singer and blues harp player.
Listen twice, reflect and discuss in between
From July 15 to 19, there will be two events a day at the symposium: an impulse at 8 am and a poetry reading at 8 pm. In the free time in between, everyone can reflect on the respective topic and talk to others, hike, eat in nearby inns or cook with other participants in the vicarage.
Under the motto "The Secret of the Word or From Talk to Meaning", the readings will feature German scholar and theologian Siegmund Kleinl, pastor Peter Deibler, Carinthian writers Engelbert Obernosterer and Franz Supersberger as well as actor and director Florian Zambrano.
Register - or come spontaneously
You can register for the symposium organized by the Musil Institute and the Catholic Academic Association for individual days or the whole week (15-19 July) at peterdeibler@gmx.at - but spontaneous guests are also welcome. Admission: voluntary donation.
