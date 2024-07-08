Secret of the word: from talk to meaning

In the peace and seclusion of the former monastery near the Bichlkirche church in Stockenboi in mid-July, anyone interested can listen in and join in the philosophizing: The idea for the symposium was born last year during a conference at the Robert Musil Institute on the subject of 'Musil and the Bible'. "It's not supposed to be a conference, but a cheerful, interested gathering of friends and curious people who discuss things with each other," says Peter Deibler, who is a provisor in Karnburg and St. Michael am Zollfeld, pastoral vicar in Maria Saal and author, as well as an enthusiastic rock singer and blues harp player.