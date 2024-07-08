Salzburg Ducks
“In the final in the next two to three years”
After the season is before the season. The Salzburg Ducks are already looking ahead. There are still some question marks in the squad. The sports boss talks about big plans.
The official opening of the new home was also the last game of the year for Salzburg's footballers. "The season was an emotional rollercoaster ride. But in the end, we showed that we are a family after all and can do everything together," Ara Einy summed up.
The sporting director also promises: "2025 will be huge!" The Ducks Pond was also huge. Especially in terms of atmosphere, future opponents can prepare themselves for something. But the "Ducks family" is also getting bigger. The 3x3 basketball players of the Lehen Lakers and the "Fighting Ducks" - a newly founded martial arts club - are moving into the football center in Liefering.
Whether quarterback Hamish McClure will also be staying in the duck pond is still completely open at the moment. "It's a possibility," explained the US American.
Who will be in charge on the sidelines in the new year is also still uncertain. "There are a few interested parties, but it is just as possible that Birkholz and Lanzani will continue," said the sports boss. He guarantees: "We have a plan for several years. We'll be in the Austrian Bowl in the next two to three!"
