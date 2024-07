Driving license revoked due to unfitness to drive

The crash occurred at around 10.50 a.m. at the junction of the L197 and L198: during the turning maneuver, the man crossed the dividing line for reasons that are not yet clear and hit two cars with his car that had moved into the turning lane in the direction of Tirol. All three vehicles were severely damaged in the collision. In addition, one person involved in the accident sustained unspecified injuries to the neck and throat area and was taken to Bludenz Regional Hospital after receiving initial treatment.