In the stadium with Erdogan
Wolf salute scandal: turmoil surrounding former world champion Özil
Former German national soccer player Mesut Özil has caused a new stir surrounding the wolf salute scandal. The 2014 world champion was at the Turks' quarter-final match against the Netherlands in Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He had already expressed his solidarity with "wolf greeter" Merih Demiral in the run-up to the match and caused a stir with an Instagram post.
In the end, neither Özil nor Erdogan were able to prevent Turkey's elimination in a dramatic European Championship quarter-final with their presence. However, the two celebrity guests certainly caused a stir and new turmoil surrounding the wolf salute debate. Especially as numerous Turkish fans had shown the wolf salute in the stadium, as called for by ultra groups.
Özil took a seat just a few seats away from Erdogan and kept his fingers crossed for the Turkish national team. However, the 2014 DFB World Cup winner already caused a stir in the run-up to the match. On Instagram, he showed his solidarity with Demiral, who had been banned by UEFA. The defender had celebrated his second goal in the round of 16 against Austria with the wolf salute. This is considered a symbol of the right-wing extremist Turkish organization "Grey Wolves". He was banned for two matches by UEFA for this. A decision that caused outrage in Turkey and also prompted Erdogan to visit the stadium.
A series of scandals
Özil, in turn, posted a story on Instagram shortly before the quarter-final in which Demiral could be seen giving a wolf salute with the words: "Hayde Türkiye (Forward Turkey)". It was the next chapter in a saga that has been developing around the former German international for several years.
In 2018, the former Real player caused a stir with controversial photos in which he could be seen with Erdogan. He then broke with the DFB and accused it of racism. Last year, Özil was finally linked to the "gray wolves". A few days ago, an Instagram post showing the 35-year-old with his upper body exposed caused a new stir. The post showed a tattoo on the former world champion's chest, which is considered a symbol of the "gray wolves".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
