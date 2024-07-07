Wolf salute scandal: turmoil surrounding former world champion Özil

Özil took a seat just a few seats away from Erdogan and kept his fingers crossed for the Turkish national team. However, the 2014 DFB World Cup winner already caused a stir in the run-up to the match. On Instagram, he showed his solidarity with Demiral, who had been banned by UEFA. The defender had celebrated his second goal in the round of 16 against Austria with the wolf salute. This is considered a symbol of the right-wing extremist Turkish organization "Grey Wolves". He was banned for two matches by UEFA for this. A decision that caused outrage in Turkey and also prompted Erdogan to visit the stadium.