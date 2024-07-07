The move to Vienna could solve these problems

Dörfel makes his move

As is well known, club chairman Christian Dörfel is taking over the social affairs portfolio, with business ally Margit Angerlehner succeeding him in the club. So far, so unspectacular. However, Hattmannsdorfer's departure for Vienna - he is running for the National Council in the prominent 5th place on the federal list and will become Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce - must also be evaluated from a strategic point of view. The ÖVP could solve several problems in advance with this move.