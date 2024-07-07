Doctors refuse to vaccinate
HPV vaccination: Gynecologists drown in paper chaos
The free vaccination campaign against human papilloma viruses (HPV) has recently started. But only 40 percent of Styrian gynecologists are giving the shot! The reason for many of them: time-consuming paperwork.
On July 1, the free vaccination campaign against human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause precancerous stages and cancers of the cervix, but also of the genitals, throat and larynx, was launched throughout Austria for everyone between the ages of 9 and 30. Vaccinations can be given by your family doctor, for example, but of course also by gynecologists. But there is a stink. Only 40 percent of Styrian gynecologists have actually decided to administer the vaccination.
I can't do that to my staff as well. An unparalleled paperwork system! Why can't this be solved electronically? The system is there!
Insurmountable paperwork?
No, they have no doubts about the high effectiveness of the vaccine. Many simply don't feel able to cope with the additional workload due to the paperwork that this entails. "I can't do that to my employees as well," says one gynaecologist, who wishes to remain anonymous, to the Krone. The problem in his opinion: "Every doctor who wants to be vaccinated must first register with the Scientific Association for General Practice. Then you get a bunch of master data sheets sent to you by post. After vaccination, we have to send the master data sheets back by post. An unparalleled paper chase! Why can't this be done electronically?" The doctor is lost for words. He goes on to criticize: "We have an electronic system and we don't use it."
Why should we set up a new system especially for Styria and spend extra money when there will be a nationwide system in the next few years anyway? The concern is probably because gynecologists have not yet come into contact with a free vaccination concept.
Michael Adomeit, vaccination officer at the Styrian Medical Association, cannot understand the excitement: "Nothing has changed in the free vaccination campaign in Styria in the last 25 years. The responsibilities have been transferred to the individual federal states. The effort in Styria is limited compared to other federal states. And without documentation, it is impossible to trace who received what and when. And doctors would not get their money." Adomeit comments on the fact that the paperwork system is a thorn in the side of gynecologists: "Why should we set up a new system especially for Styria and spend additional money when there will be a nationwide system in the next few years anyway. I suspect that the concern is based more on the fact that gynecologists have not yet had any contact with a free vaccination concept. But I am confident that this will change."
The specialist group of gynecologists is therefore also trying to motivate their colleagues to participate in a letter. With success? Only time will tell...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
