HPV vaccination: Gynecologists drown in paper chaos

Michael Adomeit, vaccination officer at the Styrian Medical Association, cannot understand the excitement: "Nothing has changed in the free vaccination campaign in Styria in the last 25 years. The responsibilities have been transferred to the individual federal states. The effort in Styria is limited compared to other federal states. And without documentation, it is impossible to trace who received what and when. And doctors would not get their money." Adomeit comments on the fact that the paperwork system is a thorn in the side of gynecologists: "Why should we set up a new system especially for Styria and spend additional money when there will be a nationwide system in the next few years anyway. I suspect that the concern is based more on the fact that gynecologists have not yet had any contact with a free vaccination concept. But I am confident that this will change."