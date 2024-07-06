“Man with 1,000 children” fights back against Netflix

The documentary "The man with 1000 children" has been online on Netflix since Wednesday. What is reported in it does indeed seem to be completely crazy, at least it is shocking. In a kind of god complex, Jonathan Jacob Meijer, who is portrayed as charming, blonde, musical and educated, is said to have fulfilled the wishes of hopeful women worldwide for years with private sperm donations and large-scale commercial sperm banks. With sperm donations in countless non-networked clinics around the world, even in Kenya, as well as through personal service - delivery to the doorstep in a cup or, if desired, sexual intercourse - he is said to have "fathered" around a thousand or even more children.