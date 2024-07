17-year-old moped rider crashed into a delivery van

A 45-year-old man from the district of Weiz reversed a van out of a driveway in Birkfelder Straße at around 2.30 pm. He probably overlooked a moped rider coming from the direction of Wegscheide. There was a collision between the van and the moped, whereby the 17-year-old from the district of Weiz was thrown to the ground and then onto the oncoming lane.