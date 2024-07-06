Casual Lungau lamb

Pat the juices from the chops, season with garlic, salt and pepper and rosemary. Sear briefly on both sides and leave to rest in the oven at 100 degrees (approx. 2 to 4 minutes). Boil the potato for 20-30 minutes and fry briefly in fat. Then season with salt and wild herbs. Sauté the summer vegetables (cut into lozenges, for example) with plenty of olive oil, salt, pepper, marjoram, rosemary and a little garlic. At the Löckerwirt, this highly digestible dish is served with a dash of their own lamb jus.