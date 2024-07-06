With story & recipe
Casual Lungau lamb
Thanks to its own farm and abattoir, St. Margarethen's Löckerwirt offers meat lovers high-quality organic enjoyment from Angus beef to goose. The focus is on the old, good classics.
Lässig, Lungau, Leonhard Löcker: with so many L-words, the Löckerwirt's love of lamb comes as no surprise. The hotel and restaurant in St. Margarethen has been around since 1681.
In the last ten years, 34-year-old Leonhard has helped to further hone the strengths of the traditional business. The seventh-generation chef's eye for detail is no coincidence.
Ingredients Lamb chop with summer vegetables, potato wedges for 4 people
12 lamb chops
8 medium sized potatoes (Eachtling)
2 peppers
1 zucchini
2 large onions
Salt, pepper Garlic
Rosemary, marjoram Olive oil
In addition to upscale gastronomic experience in France and Switzerland, the landlord has completed a bank apprenticeship. These skills are an advantage with a large farm with German Angus beef, goose, duck, game and even sheep farming, as well as the recently expanded hotel and restaurant like his views.
Preparation
Pat the juices from the chops, season with garlic, salt and pepper and rosemary. Sear briefly on both sides and leave to rest in the oven at 100 degrees (approx. 2 to 4 minutes). Boil the potato for 20-30 minutes and fry briefly in fat. Then season with salt and wild herbs. Sauté the summer vegetables (cut into lozenges, for example) with plenty of olive oil, salt, pepper, marjoram, rosemary and a little garlic. At the Löckerwirt, this highly digestible dish is served with a dash of their own lamb jus.
"There's no need to reinvent old dishes that work well," is Löcker's credo. There is room for vegan dishes, of course. But it is the classics such as Tafelspitz and Salzburger Bierfleisch that take center stage.
Murtal native Lisa Tockner (24, Krakauebene) trained at the Schweizerhof in Kitzbühel, started at Löckerwirt as a young chef in 2018 and is now sous chef. "I grew up here with meat from our own farm," says Tockner.
