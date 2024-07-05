On tour through parliament with the “Krone”

With Rainer Nowak & Ida Metzger in Parliament

To enable you to stroll through the historic walls of Parliament and explore the historical events that this building contains, the "Krone" is organizing free guided tours of Parliament for its readers on 23 July and 8 August (meeting point 4 p.m.) together with the Austrian Parliament's Democracy Centre. You will be accompanied by none other than Rainer Nowak (on July 23) and Ida Metzger (on August 8), head of the "Krone" home affairs department.