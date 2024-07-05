Take part & win
On tour through parliament with the “Krone”
2024 is a super election year with EU elections, National Council elections and the US presidential election. The newly renovated Austrian Parliament opens its doors to the public. Experience historical milestones up close and win exclusive guided tours through the heart of Austrian democracy with Super Head of Department Rainer Nowak and Ida Metzger, Head of Domestic Policy at the "Krone".
The newly renovated parliament building on the Ring, the heart of Austrian democracy, has been open to the public again for a year now. The historic halls shine in new splendor and invite visitors to take a look behind the scenes of Austria's political past and present.
The heart of Austrian democracy
The Austrian Parliament has a rich history marked by numerous significant events. One milestone was the first session of parliament in 1883, when the building on the Ring was officially opened. This first assembly marked the beginning of a new era of political co-determination and democratic development in Austria.
The introduction of women's suffrage in 1918 was also a significant moment in the history of the Austrian parliament. After the collapse of the monarchy and the founding of the First Republic, women were given the right to vote and stand for election, which was an important step towards equality.
More recently, the ratification of accession to the European Union in 1995 was another key event. This step enabled Austria to become part of the European single market and actively participate in European integration.
Since last year, after a long period of renovation work, the center of democracy in Austria can once again be visited by the public. The historic parliament building on the Ring shines in new splendor and symbolizes the stability and permanence of Austrian democracy.
With Rainer Nowak & Ida Metzger in Parliament
To enable you to stroll through the historic walls of Parliament and explore the historical events that this building contains, the "Krone" is organizing free guided tours of Parliament for its readers on 23 July and 8 August (meeting point 4 p.m.) together with the Austrian Parliament's Democracy Centre. You will be accompanied by none other than Rainer Nowak (on July 23) and Ida Metzger (on August 8), head of the "Krone" home affairs department.
In addition to an 85-minute guided tour, you can also expect interesting discussions and background information from our domestic policy editors and the democracy mediators of the Austrian Parliament's Democracy Center. Simply fill in the form below and with a bit of luck we will invite you to the guided tour of your choice!
