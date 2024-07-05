Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

4-year entry ban

St. Stephen’s Cathedral attack: woman is deported

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 11:54

A radical Islamist group is said to have planned attacks in Europe - including on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna - just in time for Christmas. Now the first suspect has been deported from Austria and banned from entering the country.

comment0 Kommentare

The Tajik-Turkish woman belonged to a group of four suspects who are said to have planned terrorist attacks on churches - including St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. Although the suspicions were too thin for a corresponding indictment, all four suspects were immediately taken into custody. One man has already been deported.

Woman deported to Turkey
On Thursday, the decision was made in Linz that a woman would also be deported to Turkey, as confirmed to the "Krone" by lawyer Andreas Schweitzer. The accused will also be banned from entering Austria for four years. The authorities had originally planned a ten-year entry ban, but this was significantly reduced in yesterday's hearing. The woman's children are already staying with their grandmother in Turkey and her husband is still in detention pending deportation in Vienna.

The suspects are said to have planned an attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. (Bild: Peter Tomschi)
The suspects are said to have planned an attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.
(Bild: Peter Tomschi)

Husband remains in custody pending deportation
Her husband from Tajikistan was recently able to get his deportation postponed, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. He argued that he belonged to an opposition group that is banned in Tajikistan. He does not want to know anything about the attack plans or IS material on his cell phone.

After a six-hour hearing, the appeal against the deportation was finally upheld on the formal grounds that a decision had to be made on the asylum application first. This was based on a decision by the Administrative Court from 2016. However, if his asylum application is rejected - which is to be assumed - he will not be deported to his family in Turkey, but to Tajikistan. This is where Germany has already deported the suspected accomplice who was temporarily extradited to Vienna and was in custody here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Anja Richter
Anja Richter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf