St. Stephen’s Cathedral attack: woman is deported

After a six-hour hearing, the appeal against the deportation was finally upheld on the formal grounds that a decision had to be made on the asylum application first. This was based on a decision by the Administrative Court from 2016. However, if his asylum application is rejected - which is to be assumed - he will not be deported to his family in Turkey, but to Tajikistan. This is where Germany has already deported the suspected accomplice who was temporarily extradited to Vienna and was in custody here.