Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A look back

Happy Birthday, Hans: The Mountain Doctor turns 55!

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 05:10

Today we celebrate 55 years of Hans Sigl - and we think it can go on like this for a long time ...

comment0 Kommentare

From the stage of the Tiroler Landestheater to the best-known and most popular mountain doctor in the country: Hans Sigl can look back on a remarkable career, which we are only too happy to revisit today - on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

A multi-talent
What most people don't know: In addition to acting, the Styrian-born actor also dared to try his hand at singing and dancing during his training, before launching his screen career in 1994 with the red-white-red drama "Ich gelobe". He then made his real breakthrough as Major Andreas Blitz.

He has been thrilling audiences for years in what is probably his best-known role! (Bild: Kerstin Joensson / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)
He has been thrilling audiences for years in what is probably his best-known role!
(Bild: Kerstin Joensson / dpa Picture Alliance / picturedesk.com)

For a whole five years he thrilled countless fans in this "Soko Kitzbühel" role, until he finally retrained from inspector to doctor: The Bergdoktor Dr. Martin Gruber was born and with him an incomparable cult. Bergdoktor fan meetings, activity programs and even entire events are organized around the series: The locations of Ellmau and Going am Wilden Kaiser are invaded by enthusiastic crowds several times a year. The 18th season is now in progress and there is still no end in sight ... Today he wears his brown curls à la Semino Rossi gray and a little shorter, with casual glasses on his nose.

In 2008 he married the musician and photographer Susanne. (Bild: People Picture/Willi Schneider)
In 2008 he married the musician and photographer Susanne.
(Bild: People Picture/Willi Schneider)

But Sigl doesn't seem to be losing any of his charm and popularity in his old age. Congratulations from the "Krone"!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf