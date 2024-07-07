Happy Birthday, Hans: The Mountain Doctor turns 55!

For a whole five years he thrilled countless fans in this "Soko Kitzbühel" role, until he finally retrained from inspector to doctor: The Bergdoktor Dr. Martin Gruber was born and with him an incomparable cult. Bergdoktor fan meetings, activity programs and even entire events are organized around the series: The locations of Ellmau and Going am Wilden Kaiser are invaded by enthusiastic crowds several times a year. The 18th season is now in progress and there is still no end in sight ... Today he wears his brown curls à la Semino Rossi gray and a little shorter, with casual glasses on his nose.