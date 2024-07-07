A look back
Happy Birthday, Hans: The Mountain Doctor turns 55!
Today we celebrate 55 years of Hans Sigl - and we think it can go on like this for a long time ...
From the stage of the Tiroler Landestheater to the best-known and most popular mountain doctor in the country: Hans Sigl can look back on a remarkable career, which we are only too happy to revisit today - on the occasion of his 55th birthday.
A multi-talent
What most people don't know: In addition to acting, the Styrian-born actor also dared to try his hand at singing and dancing during his training, before launching his screen career in 1994 with the red-white-red drama "Ich gelobe". He then made his real breakthrough as Major Andreas Blitz.
For a whole five years he thrilled countless fans in this "Soko Kitzbühel" role, until he finally retrained from inspector to doctor: The Bergdoktor Dr. Martin Gruber was born and with him an incomparable cult. Bergdoktor fan meetings, activity programs and even entire events are organized around the series: The locations of Ellmau and Going am Wilden Kaiser are invaded by enthusiastic crowds several times a year. The 18th season is now in progress and there is still no end in sight ... Today he wears his brown curls à la Semino Rossi gray and a little shorter, with casual glasses on his nose.
But Sigl doesn't seem to be losing any of his charm and popularity in his old age. Congratulations from the "Krone"!
