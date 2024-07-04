Racism scandal? ÖFB fan clubs issue statement

Banner also upsets

In the final phase of Austria's European Championship match against Poland in Berlin, there was also an incident involving an obviously right-wing extremist banner that was presented in the final phase. "Defend Europe" was written on the banner. The slogan belongs to the far-right Identitarian Movement (IB), which, according to the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution, advocates the immediate closure of all borders and stylizes migration as a general threat. The Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) had distanced itself from this and expressed its concern.