Complaints about ORF fee only on the long road

The longer route to appeal is "reasonable"

Whether this is actually the case will probably not be answered for some time yet. On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected the order as "inadmissible". In its communication, the Constitutional Court stated that another legal route was reasonable. This means that the applicants, the majority of whom do not own a television set, can request a notice from ORF-Beitrags-Service GmbH (OBS; formerly GIS) regarding the determination of their ORF contribution without having to provoke criminal proceedings.