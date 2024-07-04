"Are You The One?"
Tara is looking for her “perfect match, not a fuck partner”
Tara Tabitha is searching for her "perfect match" - on TV. The Austrian is taking part in the dating show "Are You The One? Reality Stars in Love".
Will Tara Tabitha find her "Mr. Right" on the TV show? She certainly has plenty of reality TV experience. Among other things, she was in "Forsthaus Rampensau", but also in the RTL jungle camp.
Tara wants to find her "perfect match"
Before the start of the show, in which 21 more or less famous candidates will be looking for the love of their lives from July 26 and also hoping to win 200,000 euros in prize money, Tara made it clear that she takes love very seriously and has no interest in "fuckboys".
"AYTO is really about the perfect match and not the perfect fuck partner," she smiled.
But the search for love will probably not be that easy for our Tara. After all, "Are You The One?" is not only known for hot flirtations, but also for lots of drama in the Thai villa.
Which couples are really compatible?
Before the show began, all candidates had to complete a personality test, which was evaluated by experts. The results are used to determine ten couples who are supposed to be a perfect match. But during the show, the candidates are also expected to flirt with everyone else.
The reality stars also have to survive exciting challenges in which a couple can win the chance to be sent to the "Matchbox". There, the singles will find out whether they are a "perfect match".
If they are, the couple gets to spend a night together in the honeymoon suite and then leave the show.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
