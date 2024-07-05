Take part & win
New at ANKER: “Bread Dwarfs” from the Gragger bakery
Just in time for the summer salad and barbecue season, Ankerbrot is launching three new sourdough breads in small format in collaboration with the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery and you have the chance to win one of ten tasting bags.
The "Gragger Bread Dwarfs" are hand-shaped mini loaves that are ideal as accompaniments to crisp salads, spreads and barbecue specialties. "We are also seeing demand for special breads and small bread sizes because people appreciate variety, want to use up bread quickly in the hot summer months or because one or two-person households prefer small sizes when it comes to food," says Tina Schrettner, Head of Marketing at Ankerbrot, describing the trend towards small formats.
New in selected stores
This is why Ankerbrot has decided to offer three sourdough "bread dwarfs" in selected ANKER stores in Vienna, together with the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery. Each of these "bread gnomes" is formed by hand with love and passion in the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery, consists of 100 percent organic ingredients, is also suitable for vegans and is available at an introductory price of EUR 2.90 up to and including July 21.
The "Bread Dwarfs" from the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery
"Bread DwarfSourdough": made from classic wheat sourdough, light, large-pored, moist, with an airy crumb.
"Brot-ZwergDinkel": a light original spelt sourdough bread; for all those who particularly like grain bread; with a mix of sunflowers, linseed and pumpkin seeds; light, light and particularly digestible.
"Bread Dwarf Durum Wheat": with sourdough made from durum wheat semolina from the Italian Altamura region, a stronghold of bread baking; the durum wheat semolina is also responsible for the typical golden yellow color; the sourdough is traditionally prepared with yogurt; with a fine crust; tastes delicious toasted or roasted - for example as a base for bruschetta.
The special features of the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery
Master baker Helmut Gragger has been running his wood-fired oven bakery in Vienna's first district since 2010. The ten-ton wood-fired oven, which he developed himself, ensures a steady heat that quickly forms the crust and makes the crumb soft and moist. All breads and pastries are organic and are made and baked in the traditional way by hand.
Win now
The "Krone" is giving away ten ANKER tasting bags with the new "bread dwarves" from the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery. Take part now, win a tasting bag and enjoy the perfect accompaniment to your summer barbecue and salad dishes with the new "Brot-Zwergen"!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter and not only receive delicious recipes from the "Krone" kitchen every week, but also double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is July 11, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.