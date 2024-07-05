New at ANKER: “Bread Dwarfs” from the Gragger bakery

New in selected stores

This is why Ankerbrot has decided to offer three sourdough "bread dwarfs" in selected ANKER stores in Vienna, together with the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery. Each of these "bread gnomes" is formed by hand with love and passion in the Gragger wood-fired oven bakery, consists of 100 percent organic ingredients, is also suitable for vegans and is available at an introductory price of EUR 2.90 up to and including July 21.