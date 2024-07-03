"Shot over the target"
Lively hedges uprooted and healthy trees felled
ÖBB's actions over the last few days have caused a stir in the Wörthersee communities. In Krumpendorf, living hedges were cleared and in Pörtschach several healthy trees were felled. Local residents and animal rights activists took to the barricades. Now the company has relented: "We overshot the mark"
In Krumpendorf, as reported, hedges and façade greenery along the noise barriers on the Südbahnweg were radically uprooted by ÖBB. This is despite the fact that many birds currently use them as nurseries to nest and raise their young.
Local residents and animal rights activists are appalled. Reactions range from "heartless people" to "intolerable actions" and "reckless behavior". Worried about the birds, one reader says: "And then they put the chicks on their shoulders and relocate them, or what are they trying to tell me?" Many also argue that greenery in particular has a positive impact on the climate and also has acoustic benefits.
We are working through the current events internally and with external partner companies. As a result of the severe storms, we have become very sensitive to vegetation near the tracks.
Rosanna Zernatto-Peschel, ÖBB
In this context, many Krumpendorf residents also question the fact that ÖBB of all companies describes itself as an environmentally friendly company, including local councillor Markus Steindl: "In its climate protection strategy, it advertises with Greta Thunberg and the slogan 'The railroad is becoming even greener'. This is in no way comprehensible after the recent clear-cutting actions. Animal welfare in practice looks different! As a public company with a role model effect, ÖBB should once again question its bird-killing campaigns using sticks."
However, Krumpendorf is not the only tourist region on Lake Wörthersee where clearing has taken place. ÖBB also felled 20 healthy trees in Pörtschach. "This is not a contemporary approach and I hope that they don't disfigure the townscape in this way across the board," says municipal councillor Florian Pacher.
ÖBB admits mistakes
However, ÖBB conceded on Wednesday: "We overshot the mark. We can no longer undo what happened, but further work has already been stopped," assures spokeswoman Rosanna Zernatto-Peschel.
