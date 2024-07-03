Lively hedges uprooted and healthy trees felled

In this context, many Krumpendorf residents also question the fact that ÖBB of all companies describes itself as an environmentally friendly company, including local councillor Markus Steindl: "In its climate protection strategy, it advertises with Greta Thunberg and the slogan 'The railroad is becoming even greener'. This is in no way comprehensible after the recent clear-cutting actions. Animal welfare in practice looks different! As a public company with a role model effect, ÖBB should once again question its bird-killing campaigns using sticks."