Japan: Compensation for forced sterilization victims

Supreme Court had to decide on statute of limitations

According to Kyodo, the country's highest court classified the law as unconstitutional for the first time. The plaintiffs had previously filed a lawsuit with five different district courts, including in Sapporo, Sendai, Tokyo, Osaka and Kobe. The focus was now on the question of whether a 20-year statute of limitations could be applied after four of the other courts had already upheld the plaintiffs' claims. The court in Sendai, however, ruled that a statute of limitations applied.