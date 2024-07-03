Timeline phenomenon
‘Hawk Tuah’ girl explains what she’s too young for
Haliey Welch has become a worldwide phenomenon in recent weeks with a naughty comment. In the USA, the "Hawk Tuah" girl is now being fêted like a star. However, she now denies that she lost her job because of her snotty sex tips. She doesn't even need it anymore.
Since she became the craziest and most offensive meme of all time on X-Twitter and co, she has a manager, a social media team and merchandising contracts. She will soon be moving to Los Angeles and releasing her first album, having already performed with country singer Zach Bryan thanks to her internet success.
"Hawk Tuah" girl
If you are now wondering why this Haliey is so famous, then you are probably less likely to be on social media. Because there's hardly a timeline left where the blonde cowgirl with the broadest southern accent you can imagine hasn't been flushed into in the last few days.
Video went viral
And now it's getting a little naughty: Haliey went wild with a friend in Nashville in June, running into a YouTuber who stuck a mic in her face and wanted to know what makes a man "go crazy in bed every time?" In her explicit response, Welch, apparently a little drunk, laughed and said, "Oh, you gotta give him that 'hawk tuah' and spit on his thing."
The video went viral and was shared dozens of times. Nobody knew who she was at first because she didn't have any social media accounts herself. She had already deleted them six months ago, long before she became famous, she told the "PlanBri Uncut" podcast. She is currently working on new appearances.
She's too young for that
The blonde from Tennessee also let it be known that all reports that she was dismissed as a teacher because of the video were false. "I worked in a bedspring factory," Welch clarified during her podcast appearance. "I'm not even old enough to be a teacher," she clarified. She would also be too young for a job in the bar, she said. And another thing: her father is not a priest, as has also been rumored. She just finds that funny. And to be honest: That would have been too good a story.
The "Hawk Tuah" girl doesn't yet know exactly how her story will continue. First she wants to move to Los Angeles or New York and see what works. According to "Rolling Stone", she has already earned enough with "Hawk Tuah" T-shirts to presumably get off to a good start without any major money problems.
"Bit of a smartass"
However, she doesn't want "Hawk Tuah" to stay with her forever. "I don't want that to be my image," she said. Who wants to be known as a "Hawk Tuah girl"? In the street survey, she was simply "a bit of a smart aleck" - that could have happened to anyone else with such a stupid question ...
