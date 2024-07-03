Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrolean was a victim

Beware of rip-offs with fake event tickets

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 18:00

A Tyrolean (32) fell for scammers when buying concert tickets on the Internet and missed the AC/DC spectacle in Vienna. The European Football Championship in Germany is also bringing fraudsters a lot of money at the moment.

comment0 Kommentare

Concerts by Taylor Swift, Coldplay and often Andreas Gabalier are selling out completely at breakneck speed. The chance of getting tickets directly from the organizer is almost as good as winning the lottery. If you're lucky, you might find one or two remaining tickets on classified ad portals or in various social media groups.

Zitat Icon

At first glance, it all seemed very serious.

AC/DC-Fan (32) aus Tirol

But the risk of falling for scammers is particularly high here. A 32-year-old Tyrolean now knows this too. The ardent fan of the Australian hard rock band found two tickets for himself and a friend on Facebook for one of the two AC/DC concerts in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. "At first glance, everything seemed very serious. During a brief conversation, the seller told me that he couldn't go to the concert because of a friend's wedding," the 32-year-old told "Krone".

Such advertisements can often be found on Facebook at the moment. (Bild: Krone)
Such advertisements can often be found on Facebook at the moment.
(Bild: Krone)

Buyer protection saved from being ripped off
Payment for the tickets, which were relatively affordable at 150 euros per ticket, was supposed to be made easily via Paypal. "Fortunately, I didn't follow the request to transfer money using the 'friends and family' function in order to save on fees," says the Tyrolean. The supposed tickets he received a short time later were fake - but the money was not lost thanks to buyer protection. "It was a shame, however, that I didn't get to see the concert live," said the Tyrolean hard rock fan.

Fraudsters also want to make money from the European Football Championships
So be careful! Especially during the current European Football Championship in Germany, there are countless scammers among the supposedly reputable ticket resellers who publish false advertisements on Facebook and the like. Instead of experiencing an unforgettable evening of soccer in the stands, it can happen that you end up standing in front of closed gates and losing your money despite having traveled a long way to get there ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf