Tyrolean was a victim
Beware of rip-offs with fake event tickets
A Tyrolean (32) fell for scammers when buying concert tickets on the Internet and missed the AC/DC spectacle in Vienna. The European Football Championship in Germany is also bringing fraudsters a lot of money at the moment.
Concerts by Taylor Swift, Coldplay and often Andreas Gabalier are selling out completely at breakneck speed. The chance of getting tickets directly from the organizer is almost as good as winning the lottery. If you're lucky, you might find one or two remaining tickets on classified ad portals or in various social media groups.
At first glance, it all seemed very serious.
But the risk of falling for scammers is particularly high here. A 32-year-old Tyrolean now knows this too. The ardent fan of the Australian hard rock band found two tickets for himself and a friend on Facebook for one of the two AC/DC concerts in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. "At first glance, everything seemed very serious. During a brief conversation, the seller told me that he couldn't go to the concert because of a friend's wedding," the 32-year-old told "Krone".
Buyer protection saved from being ripped off
Payment for the tickets, which were relatively affordable at 150 euros per ticket, was supposed to be made easily via Paypal. "Fortunately, I didn't follow the request to transfer money using the 'friends and family' function in order to save on fees," says the Tyrolean. The supposed tickets he received a short time later were fake - but the money was not lost thanks to buyer protection. "It was a shame, however, that I didn't get to see the concert live," said the Tyrolean hard rock fan.
Fraudsters also want to make money from the European Football Championships
So be careful! Especially during the current European Football Championship in Germany, there are countless scammers among the supposedly reputable ticket resellers who publish false advertisements on Facebook and the like. Instead of experiencing an unforgettable evening of soccer in the stands, it can happen that you end up standing in front of closed gates and losing your money despite having traveled a long way to get there ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
