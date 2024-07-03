Beware of rip-offs with fake event tickets

Buyer protection saved from being ripped off

Payment for the tickets, which were relatively affordable at 150 euros per ticket, was supposed to be made easily via Paypal. "Fortunately, I didn't follow the request to transfer money using the 'friends and family' function in order to save on fees," says the Tyrolean. The supposed tickets he received a short time later were fake - but the money was not lost thanks to buyer protection. "It was a shame, however, that I didn't get to see the concert live," said the Tyrolean hard rock fan.