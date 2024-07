Command return! But no points deduction for Rapid

Fine remains

The Bundesliga Criminal Senate had punished Rapid severely after the insulting and partly homophobic derailments following the derby against Austria on February 25 (3:0). Rapid was sanctioned with an unconditional deduction of two points and a conditional deduction of one point. The unconditional penalty has now been annulled, the conditional deduction of points remains in place, as does the unconditional fine of 170,000 euros, against which Rapid had not lodged an appeal.