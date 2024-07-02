Celtics sign Tatum
292 million euros! Record contract in the NBA
Basketball star Jayson Tatum is about to sign the most lucrative contract in NBA history, according to media reports. The 26-year-old and the Boston Celtics are reportedly close to agreeing a five-year contract worth 314 million US dollars (292.23 million euros).
The Athletic and ESPN reported on Monday (local time) that only the details were still being discussed. The deal could be signed from July 6.
Tatum would replace his teammate Jaylen Brown as the record holder with the contract. Brown and the Celtics agreed on a five-year contract worth 303 million US dollars a year ago. He and Tatum played a huge part in the Celtics winning their 18th title last season, beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.
One of the very best
Tatum is one of the best players in the league and, like Brown, is largely responsible for the Celtics reaching at least the Eastern Conference Finals five times in the last seven years since his NBA debut and being the most consistent team in the league during this period. The pro, who usually plays as a forward, has almost no weaknesses and is of great value to the Celtics both as a shooter and a passer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.