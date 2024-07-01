Lido Sounds: finale with pop pomp and nostalgia

Return of the forefathers

They made garage rock music history with songs like "Hate To Say I Told You So", "Tick Tick Boom" and "Try It Again", all of which were of course celebrated. In their distinctive black and white suits and with plenty of fire in their asses, they rocked their way through a set full of classics and newer songs. Pelle repeatedly seeks contact with the audience and acts like an exalted dervish. However, the ravages of time are also taking their toll on the energetic Swedes, and your concert with them is no longer quite as explosive as it used to be. "We're a band without a big plan," the Almqvist brothers explain in the "Krone" talk beforehand, "at some point we'll find each other again and make music. Until we finished last year, we didn't even know that we would write another album." Now, at any rate, it's full steam ahead. With the rampant garage rock revival, the forefathers are not to be missed.