Heavy thunderstorms with severe consequences over Tyrol

8000 households without power

But that was not the only consequence: in Alpbach, trees are said to have fallen onto a car. Water is said to have leaked into cellars in Radfeld and a tree is said to have fallen on a house in Kelchsau. There were also numerous power outages. The municipalities of Kramsach, Radfeld, Brixlegg, Reith im Alpbachtal, Alpbach and Rattenberg were affected. At peak times, around one hundred grid stations and therefore around 8,000 customers were without power. According to TINETZ, the interruption was caused by "strong thunderstorms with extreme winds."