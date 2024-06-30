Austria was once the best soccer nation in Europe. We won the European Cup in 1932. It was the so-called miracle team that wrote several successful chapters in soccer history. The era began in 1931, when Austria kicked the previously unbeaten Scots off the pitch for the first time on the European mainland with a 5:0 victory. This was followed in 1932 by victory in the European Cup of Nations, the forerunner of the European Championship. We finished fourth at the 1934 World Cup in Italy and a golden generation caused a sensation with silver at the 1936 Olympic Games. The last great gala came 70 years ago at the 1954 World Cup, when we won bronze.