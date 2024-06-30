"Krone" commentary
Miracle team
Thank you, Ralf Rangnick - our German wonder coach, for sparking this euphoria! The performances of the footballers on the German pitch show us what great achievements Austria is capable of when we give our all and impose the new pressing style on other nations. Only tough competition with big opponents leads to top form. We have the mentality to be winners.
Austria was once the best soccer nation in Europe. We won the European Cup in 1932. It was the so-called miracle team that wrote several successful chapters in soccer history. The era began in 1931, when Austria kicked the previously unbeaten Scots off the pitch for the first time on the European mainland with a 5:0 victory. This was followed in 1932 by victory in the European Cup of Nations, the forerunner of the European Championship. We finished fourth at the 1934 World Cup in Italy and a golden generation caused a sensation with silver at the 1936 Olympic Games. The last great gala came 70 years ago at the 1954 World Cup, when we won bronze.
On Wednesday, economic researchers declared that Austria is stagnating because uncertainty and pessimism prevail. At the same time, a new miracle team is showing what is possible. In fact, we Austrians are capable of top performances: on the pitch and in business. Let's be proud of our national team. Let's believe in "made in Austria". In our own strengths, with which even a small Alpine republic can move mountains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
