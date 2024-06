Virologist Krammer: “Corona is not over”

There is a party atmosphere on the MedUni Vienna campus this early afternoon. Hundreds of cheerful young doctors are celebrating their final exams. In the middle of it all, a man in a black linen shirt with a black rucksack stands out from the crowd. It is the virologist and vaccination expert Prof. Florian Krammer, an unmissable 1.98 meters tall and, since March, responsible for therapies against corona & co.