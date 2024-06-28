There are already 3600 km of legalized cycle paths in our province, and a lot of money is being invested to expand this offer: "In the coming years, around 10 million euros will be invested in the cycling infrastructure," Schuschnig continues. The renovation of Terra Mystica, the expansion of the cycle path in the Lieserschlucht gorge and the Gurktal and Drautal cycle paths are just some of the projects mentioned in this regard.