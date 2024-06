Ländle trio with good chances in the medal hunt

Nevertheless, Benning has high hopes for his protégés: "Since Lena Pressler won't be competing in the 400 meter hurdles, Anna Mager could compete for the title with Anja Dlauhy." The TS Jahn Lustenau athlete also has medal chances in the 400 meters. For Benning, Chiara Schuler, who is competing in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, shot put, javelin and discus throw, also has a chance of winning. "Although she is not the top favorite in any discipline, she can finish in the top three in all but the discus."