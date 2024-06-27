Milky Chance: “The Lido has great catering”

Would you tell each other that directly?

Dausch: That's the question, of course, but it would be advisable. We are basically positive people and try to explain things to each other.

Rehbein: If you basically have a problem with the other person doing something, then you have a problem with yourself. That goes straight into the jealousy drawer and is not an issue for us.

Dausch: If I did something else, that would be cool of course, but then the band shouldn't suffer. You can go somewhere else, but you have to communicate that and talk to each other.

Rehbein: The band should always have a certain priority, but it would of course be justified if someone didn't want to be in the band at the moment - but you have to talk clearly about that too. It's just like in a relationship. It sucks if you suddenly turn your attention elsewhere, but if that's the case, then you have to react to it.