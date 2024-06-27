Threat of traffic jams
Summer vacation: The first wave of travel is rolling in
On Friday, school reports will be distributed in the east, after which many Austrians will head south. However, roadworks and toll stations bring the convoy of cars to a standstill. The "Krone" has an overview.
Traffic congestion and renovation work are pushing the road network on the through routes to its limits. Here is a selection: On the Westautobahn (A1), the convoy of cars in the Thalgau-Mondsee construction zone has come to a standstill. Drivers have to plan for delays on the S1, the Vienna outer ring highway, as well as on the east highway (A4).
The good news: due to the heavy summer traffic, ASFINAG has stopped the tunnel renovation between Golling and Werfen on the A10 until mid-September, but the Tauernautobahn remains a hotspot from north to south.
Major events such as Formula 1
The Salzburg area in front of the tunnel areas and in front of the St. Michael toll station in Lungau is considered critical. If you want to avoid the traffic jams, you should note that many exit and transit closures for transit traffic come into force in Salzburg and Tyrol over the summer.
In addition, major events bring traffic on the transit routes to a standstill. This weekend, for example, the Formula 1 circus is making a guest appearance in Spielberg (Styria).
Here you can see Austria's traffic jam zones in summer.
The classic bottleneck on the way to the eastern Adriatic remains the A11 before the Karawanken Tunnel border crossing. Other congestion points are the
Große Deutsche Eck and the Brenner highway at the Sterzing toll station.
If you are traveling to the Ländle, you should note that the Arlberg Tunnel is closed due to construction work.
ÖAMTC expects a rush at the end of July
Harald Lasser from the ÖAMTC does not expect the big rush of holidaymakers until later, when the vacations start in the German federal states, such as in Bavaria at the end of July.
The traffic expert also expects the travel season to extend into the first two weeks of September. One reason for this is that many soccer fans are cheering on the German European Championship stadiums and have postponed their summer vacation.
