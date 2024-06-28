End-time horror and hymn to the light

End-time horrors and trumpets

The angel's trumpet sounds seven times, announcing ever new end-time horrors. Gerda Poppa has added further texts to the biblical text - she has used the "Einheitsübersetzung", as this is non-denominational - mostly by herself, but also a "Loblied auf das Wasser" from Goethe's "Faust". She has also deliberately included hopeful passages. "I didn't just want to be negative. A positive text can also sensitize people to a topic," she says. Because that is what this deeply thinking and feeling composer wants: to point out what we are doing to nature, to creation. So she has the choir sing the names of marine animals that have already been wiped out, in Latin and in Gregorian style, by the way. Or the word "greed" is called out in various languages because, according to Gerda Poppa: "This is a global phenomenon".