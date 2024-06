Remediation will continue for several weeks

Opened in 2022, the railroad cycle path between Oberschützen and Rechnitz is now one of the most popular in southern Burgenland. However, the severe flooding on the night of 9 June left its mark on the 42-kilometre route. The culvert structure on the Zickenbach was completely destroyed, and there was also major damage in the Großpetersdorf and Hannersdorf areas. A complete closure of the cycle path has now been lifted, as local detour have been set up for cyclists in areas where there are safety concerns. However, the renovation work will take several more weeks, according to the Burgenland Building Directorate. However, efforts are being made to make the railroad cycle path passable again throughout the summer.